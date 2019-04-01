Priest dismissed over suspicion of sexual abuse of minors

Cardinal Dominik Duka has dismissed a priest from the clerical state over suspicion of abuse of minors.

At least one victim, now in his adulthood, has come forward to testify against him, claiming he had been repeatedly sexually abused by the priest at the age of 12 and had not had the courage to speak out sooner.

Cardinal Duka made the decision at the recommendation of a special collegium set up to deal with similar cases.