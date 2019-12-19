Price of used cars up by 20% percent over past four years

The price of used cars on the Czech market has gone up by over 20 percent over the past four years, with vehicles now selling at CZK 139,000 on average, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday, citing data of the car dealer AAA Auto.
The average age of used cars has dropped from 9.9 years in 2018 to 9.7 years. Meanwhile, the mileage of used cars has dropped to 150,000 kilometres. There are currently around 90,000 used vehicles available on the Czech market.
