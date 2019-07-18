Price of fuels dropping

Daniela Lazarová
18-07-2019
The price of fuels in the Czech Republic is at its lowest in over two months, according to CCS. The top-selling Natural 95 petrol is now selling at 32.96 crowns per litre while the price of diesel has dropped to 32.03 crowns per litre on average. Fuels are most expensive in Prague and cheapest in the South Bohemian region.

