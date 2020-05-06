Press: Taxi driver taking Czech Foreign Minister home dies after crash

A taxi driver taking Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček home on Wednesday night died after a crash. The Czech diplomat was unhurt, the news server Blesk.cz reports.
Paramedics called to the scene spent 30 minutes trying to resuscitate the 62-year-old driver, who had crashed into a parked car on Nuselská Street at low speed.
Police are investigating the incident. According to Blesk, the driver likely had health issues.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Government ends ban on free movement and leaving country, accelerates reopening of businesses
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad