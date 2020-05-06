Broadcast Archive

Press: Taxi driver taking Czech Foreign Minister home dies after crash

Brian Kenety
06-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A taxi driver taking Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček home on Wednesday night died after a crash. The Czech diplomat was unhurt, the news server Blesk.cz reports.

Paramedics called to the scene spent 30 minutes trying to resuscitate the 62-year-old driver, who had crashed into a parked car on Nuselská Street at low speed.

Police are investigating the incident. According to Blesk, the driver likely had health issues.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 