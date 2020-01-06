Press: Second EU audit confirms PM Babiš’s conflict of interest

A second European Commission audit has found Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) in conflict of interest, the news server Neovlivni.cz reports, citing an “extremely reliable” unidentified source.

The first audit, focused on EU structural funds, determined Babiš is in conflict of interest because he continues to influence the Agrofert conglomerate he founded, despite placing it into trust funds in 2017. The second was focused on the distribution of agricultural subsidies.

Babiš has rejected the findings of the as-yet unpublished documents, neither of which have been officially translated into Czech.

Transparency International argues Babiš knows full well what Agrofert companies are doing and so can take decisions as head of state benefitting them. The anti-corruption watchdog also notes his wife sits on a trust fund board, and his own media report on Agrofert’s activities.