Press: Regions to get power to impose hose-pipe bans

Czech regional authorities are to receive powers to regulate the use of water, including through hose-pipe bans, Právo reported on Saturday. Under a government bill, regional commissions will be able in crisis situations to declare water shortages and impose usage restrictions independently, the daily said. The legislation is set to go before the lower house in a second reading.

The minister of the environment, Richard Brabec, said experience of recent droughts had shown that the uncontrolled use of water by industry, agriculture and households would have to change in future. The country has been hit by drought over successive summers.