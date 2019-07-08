Press: Prague prosecutor charged for corruption in drunk-driving cases

08-07-2019
Charges have been filed against a Prague prosecutor for allegedly taking bribes in 2013 from a former judge, who is now in prison on corruption charges, Czech TV reports.

The prosecutor, Pavel Suchánek, was acquitted in October on charges that he took a bribe from Ondřej Havlín, a judge who earlier served as an ambassador to Croatia and later Bulgaria.

Six others prosecutors had faced charges in 2013. Only one was sentenced.

