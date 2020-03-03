Press: Prague Castle computers hacked from abroad for months

Computers linked to the network of the Prague Castle Administration have been hacked by actors outside the Czech Republic, Mladá fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday. The newspaper’s IT experts said that data from computers at the seat of President Miloš Zeman had been leaking to IP addresses abroad for at least a number of months. However it is not clear what kind of information the hackers may have acquired.

The network also involves the president’s residence at Laný near Prague. Mr. Zeman’s spokesperson has refused to comment on the case, which is being investigated by the Office for the Protection of Personal Data.