Press: NÚKIB cyber-security head may be replaced over Huawei warning

The head of the National Cyber Security Office (NÚKIB) may be replaced due to political pressure, the daily Mladá fronta Dnes reports.

Dušan Navrátil has been under fire since the Office issued a binding warning against ministries using Huawei’s products. The Chinese company threatened to sue after the Office did not rescind the warning.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has criticised Mr Navrátil for allegedly initially failing to explain his warning to the technology company at first.