Press: NÚKIB cyber-security head may be replaced over Huawei warning

The head of the National Cyber Security Office (NÚKIB) may be replaced due to political pressure, the daily Mladá fronta Dnes reports.
Dušan Navrátil has been under fire since the Office issued a binding warning against ministries using Huawei’s products. The Chinese company threatened to sue after the Office did not rescind the warning.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has criticised Mr Navrátil for allegedly initially failing to explain his warning to the technology company at first.
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
EU space programme set for major expansion in Prague
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar