Press: Head of Czech intelligence set to accompany PM’s visit to Langley

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš revealed to journalists on Tuesday that part of his ongoing trip to the United States will involve visiting the CIA headquarters in Langley.

Now the Czech daily Lidové Noviny writes that a Czech Intelligence source said that Czech counter-intelligence service (BIS) cheif Michal Koudelka has also flown to Washington and will accompany Mr Babiš on his CIA visit. Official BIS channels refused to comment, but the newspaper says that a US source has confirmed the information.

The visit to Langley is not part of Mr Babiš's official programme, whose main highlight is a meeting at the White House on Thursday with President Donald Trump.