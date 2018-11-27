Press: Defence ministry waiting on green light for biggest ever acquisition

The Czech Ministry of Defence is waiting impatiently for the government to sign off on the biggest purchase in the modern history of the Czech Army, Právo reported on Tuesday. The military aims to purchase 210 infantry fighting vehicles at a cost of CZK 53 billion, the newspaper said, adding that there is cross-party backing for the move.
Four European manufacturers are expected to take part in the tender process. One condition will be that a significant part of the production and servicing take place in conjunction with VOP CZ, a Czech state enterprise run by the Ministry of Defence.
