Press: Czech stray cat population has skyrocketed, posing health risk

The Czech Republic is now home to some 30,000 feral cats, most of which are concentrated in urban areas, the daily Mladá Fronta Dnes reports. The newspaper cites veterinarians as saying that represents a significant rise.
MPs have proposed introducing stricter regulations requiring cat owners to neuter their pets, since feral cats pose a health risk in that they can spread parasites and diseases to other animals, including humans.
