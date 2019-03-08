Press: Czech investor Radovan Vítek’s CPI pays £55mn for flats on London’s “Billionaires’ Row”

08-03-2019
Czech tycoon Radovan Vítek has bought a portfolio of flats on London’s “Billionaires’ Row” for £55 million through developer CPI Property Group, British daily the Evening Standard reports.

CPI has teamed up with London-based private investor Dean Main to buy 11 apartments on The Bishops Avenue, the paper said, citing unnamed industry sources.

Mr Vitek is worth $3.5 billion according to business magazine Forbes.

 
 
 
 
