Press: Czech investor Radovan Vítek’s CPI pays £55mn for flats on London’s “Billionaires’ Row”

Czech tycoon Radovan Vítek has bought a portfolio of flats on London’s “Billionaires’ Row” for £55 million through developer CPI Property Group, British daily the Evening Standard reports.
CPI has teamed up with London-based private investor Dean Main to buy 11 apartments on The Bishops Avenue, the paper said, citing unnamed industry sources.
Mr Vitek is worth $3.5 billion according to business magazine Forbes.
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
The old tradition of pig-slaughter feasts still observed around the country
Operation BLÍN – One of the StB’s greatest intelligence heists
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague