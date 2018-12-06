Press: Coalition parties touting different visions of free school lunches

The two coalition parties are in favour of free lunches at elementary schools and kindergartens but have different conceptions of which children should receive them, Právo reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO wants to bring in free lunches for all elementary school pupils and final-year kindergarteners. However, the Social Democrats’ former education minister Kateřina Valachová has put forward a bill promising to feed all kindergarten children and elementary school first graders.
Právo said that whichever version is adopted free lunches look set to come in the year after next. Critics say taxpayers will foot the bill in any case and that it is a populist gesture.
