Press: ČNB’s Tomáš Holub denies actions at turn of 2018/19 to stabilise crown

The Czech National Bank (ČNB) has denied speculation it might have acted through foreign counterparts to limit crown weakening at the end of 2018, Reuters reports.

In response to a question on market rumours, board member Tomáš Holub told reporters on the margin of a conference in Prague he could unambiguously reject that happened.

Any swings in the ČNB’s balance sheet would have been caused by autonomous action by foreign clients of the central bank, he said.