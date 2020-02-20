Press: City Hall calls on Praguers to report Airbnb flats to municipal police

Prague City Hall is asking Prague residents to report Airbnb flats to municipal police officers and any connected problems, the Daily Hospodářské noviny reports. If the property owner is not registered with a Trade Certificate, he may be liable to a fine of up to CZK 1 million. City Hall has been trying for some time to get Airbnb to share the details on the owners of the flats who are believed to often avoid paying tax for renting out their properties.

Airbnb is one of the short-term letting platforms active in Prague, which has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years. Critics say that such platforms have moved from the original idea of a shared economy to a purely business venture, with up to 15,000 flats in Prague being rented out for this purpose, blocking flats for long-term rent as well as often causing unease for local residents who have to deal with loud tourists.