Press: cabinet reshuffle in the pipeline

The news site idnes.cz claims sources close to the prime minister have confirmed a pending cabinet reshuffle.

The news site says Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is planning to replace Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková and Transport Minister Dan Ťok. Both ministers have faced criticism in recent months.

Minister Nováková is presently under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the trade ministry at the request of the Chinese ambassador. Minister Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway.

According to idnes the reshuffle should take place by mid-May at the latest.