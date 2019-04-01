Press: cabinet reshuffle in the pipeline

The news site idnes.cz claims sources close to the prime minister have confirmed a pending cabinet reshuffle.
The news site says Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is planning to replace Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková and Transport Minister Dan Ťok. Both ministers have faced criticism in recent months.
Minister Nováková is presently under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the trade ministry at the request of the Chinese ambassador. Minister Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway.
According to idnes the reshuffle should take place by mid-May at the latest.
Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
Two out of three Czechs say waiters must earn their tip
Ikarie XB 1: New release for Czech sci-fi classic that foreshadowed Star Trek and 2001: A Space Odyssey