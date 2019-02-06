Press: Babiš fined by council over conflict of interest

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has been fined CZK 200,000 on a misdemeanor charge by the local authority in the town of Černošice after it ruled that he was in conflict of interest because he continued to control media outlets via the Agrofert conglomerate, Právo reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Babiš’s lawyers have filed an appeal against the decision by the authorities in Černošice near Prague, where he lives. A complaint had been taken to them by the Czech branch of Transparency International. The prime minister is suspected of still controlling the huge Agrofert group despite having formally transferred ownership to trust funds. He denies this. The European Commission is currently investigating Agrofert’s receipt of EU subsidies.