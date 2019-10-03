Presidents of Serbia and Slovenia join V4 meeting at Lány

Leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary are calling for maintaining the same amount of funds allocated for cohesion policy in the EU’s long term budget, from 2021 to 2027.

The heads of state made the statement at a V4 meeting at the Czech president’s residence in Lány near Prague on Thursday. The funds are aimed at reducing economic and social disparities between EU member states.

The heads of state of Serbia and Slovenia joined the meeting on Thursday to discuss the integration of the West Balkan countries into the European Union.

The gathering is taking place within the Czech Republic’s current presidency of the Visegrad Four.