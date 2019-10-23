President’s medical records to be released on Thursday

The Central Military Hospital in Prague will release President Zeman’s complete medical records on Thursday, the president himself told reporters as he left the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday morning.

In reaction to intense speculation regarding his state of health President Zeman said he was only troubled by his “ailing feet” and had no intention of resigning because of his health problems.

The president has appeared very tired in recent weeks and was in hospital twice in the space of a month for what his spokesman described as “reconditioning” stays. Zeman, 75, has low blood pressure, diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy that makes walking difficult.