President's council to discuss coronavirus situation on Saturday

Czech President Miloš Zeman has called together his advisory council to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting will take place in the president's Lány country residence on Saturday and include Interior Minister Jan Hamáček, Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar and Police President Jan Švejdar, the president's spokesman Jiří Ovčáček informed the Czech News Agency.

The president is expected to receive incoming legislation for signature intended to help in the fight with the ongoing epidemic. This includes a new budget proposal counting on a CZK 200 billion deficit.

Mr Ovčáček says the president will sign the legislation as it is received.