President’s chancellor not to face prosecution over meetings with judges

A Prague district prosecutor's office which received three lawsuits against President Zeman’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, based on suspicions that he had tried to influence court decisions, has said there are no legal grounds for pressing charges.

State Attorney Jan Lelek said that while the chancellor’s meetings with judges presiding over cases in which the president’s office or the president himself had a vested interest were not “standard” behaviour they did not constitute a criminal offense.

The National Centre for Fighting Corruption and Organised Crime which was asked to investigate the matter arrived at the same conclusion.