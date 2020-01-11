Presidential couple host charity ball at Prague Castle

President Miloš Zeman and his wife Ivana hosted a charity ball at Prague Castle on Friday night.

The event, held annually to raise money for charities which the president and first lady support, was attended by close to a thousand guests, among them politicians, cultural figures and business leaders.

The ball opened with a waltz by the president and first lady.

Last year the ball raised 2.3 million crowns, the proceeds of which went to organisations helping orphaned children and children at risk.

Prizes in the traditional raffle included Jaromir Jagr’s hockey jersey and a wild boar.