President Zeman would halt possible prosecution of PM if case is reopened

Brian Kenety
20-09-2019
President Miloš Zeman said in a television interview on Thursday he would use his power to halt the possible prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš if Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman were to invalidate a decision by the Prague State Attorney’s Office to close the case involving the prime minister and his family.

The president’s remarks aired on the same day the Prague State Attorney’s Office published a detailed explanation of its decision to halt a four-year-long investigation into suspected EU subsidy fraud by Mr Babiš.

Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman has three months in which he must either confirm or invalidate the decision.

Opposition politicians have denounced the president for attempting to influence the judiciary. The Supreme State Attorney’s Office said the president’s words would not affect their work.

