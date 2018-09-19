President Zeman willing to meet foreign minister candidate Tomáš Petříček

President Miloš Zeman has indicated that he plans to meet the Social Democrat’s new candidate for Foreign Minister, Tomáš Petříček, in the near future. Previously, he had rejected the party’s candidate Miroslav Poche, and the post has been vacant, with Social Democrat Jan Hamáček leading the ministry in the interim.

PM Andrej Babiš (Ano), who like the president had not backed Mr Poche, is reportedly in favour of the move. However, the foreign minister post appears likely to remain vacant until at least early October 2, the first available time in Mr Zeman’s calendar.