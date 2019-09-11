President Zeman will try to renounce Czech recognition of independent Kosovo

President Miloš Zeman wants to discuss the possibility of renouncing the Czech recognition of an independent Kosovo with Czech top officials. He says that Kosovo does not belong to the community of democratic states because it is led by war criminals. The statements were made by the president at a press conference on Wednesday, which he attended after meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić.

President Zeman’s strong words follow up on his statement yesterday, where he is reported to have said that he likes the Serbs and Serbia but he does not like Kosovo.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček reacted to the president’s words by saying that the Czech Republic has good relations with both Kosovo and Serbia.