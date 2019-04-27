President Zeman warns of hurdles to Silk Road project

President Miloš Zeman, who is on a four day working visit to China, on Saturday addressed the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The Czech head of state spoke with enthusiasm about the Silk Road project but said more attention should be paid to the hurdles it could run up against, such as a trade war between the US and Europe and the US and China.

He also cited unfair business practices, citing the company Huawei, which he said was being tarred without any proof.

On the sidelines of the forum, President Zeman spoke briefly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.