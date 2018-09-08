President Zeman to visit Germany in September

Ruth Fraňková
08-09-2018
Czech President Miloš Zeman is due to pay a three-day official visit to Germany from September 19 to 21, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday. The head of state will be meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, chancellor Angela Merkel and Brandenburg state governor Dietmar Woidke.

The talks are expected to focus on cross-border cooperation, EU reform ad budget, relations with Russia and migration. It will be President Zeman’s first visit to Germany since his reelection for a second term in office.

 
 
 
 
 
