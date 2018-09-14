President Zeman to visit Germany

Czech President Milos Zeman is to pay an official three-day visit to Germany next week. Mr. Zeman will arrive in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon but his talks with the country’s leaders are scheduled for Friday.

He will be received with military honours by his German counterpart President Frank Walter Steinmeier on Friday morning and then meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday afternoon. The talks are expected to focus on a wide range of issues including bilateral cooperation, EU reform, the migrant crisis or relations with Russia.

The president will also meet with representatives of German companies doing business in the Czech Republic.