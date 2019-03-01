President Zeman to support Social Democrats in European elections

Addressing the Social Democrats election conference, President Miloš Zeman said he would give the party his vote in the upcoming European elections.

He praised the party for its decision to enter into a coalition with the ANO party rather than resorting to what he described as “a more comfortable role in the opposition”.

The president gave his full backing to party leader Jan Hamáček who, he said, had not put a foot wrong in office so far, but criticized Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, saying that his election to a deputy post would be “repeating past mistakes”.

Zeman said the party had capable politicians, but did not always make good use of their potential.