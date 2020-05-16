President Zeman to resume work from Prague Castle

President Miloš Zeman will start working from Prague Castle as of next Tuesday. The entire site is due to reopen to the general public on May 25.

The Prague Castle complex of buildings was closed on March 12 as part of the restriction measures linked to the coronavirus epidemic. Since then, the Czech head of state has been staying at the country residence in Lány, and was only meeting with a limited number of people.

Prague Castle is one of the most visited sites in the Czech Republic, attracting around two million tourists every year.