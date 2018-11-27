President Zeman to open Czech House in Jerusalem

President Miloš Zeman, who is on a three-day official visit to Israel, is expected to open a "Czech House" cultural centre in Jerusalem on Tuesday, together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing the Israeli parliament on Monday, the Czech president highlighted the special relationship between the two countries and promised the Knesset that he would do everything in his power to ensure that the Czech Embassy was also moved to Jerusalem in due time.

Zeman cited historic Czech support for Israel and the Jewish people, and called the European Parliament’s “apologetic approach to Palestinian terrorism ” shameful. “If we betray Israel, we betray ourselves,” Zeman said, to a standing ovation from the Knesset.