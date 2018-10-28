President Zeman to hand out state distinctions

The centenary celebrations will traditionally culminate with a special ceremony at Prague Castle at which President Miloš Zeman will hand out state distinctions to leading personalities and selected members of the public.

Among the historical figures to be honoured in memoriam on the occasion of the centenary celebrations are Antonín Švehla, who served three terms as the prime minister of Czechoslovakia in the years of the First Republic, and freedom fighter, general Josef Bilý, who led the Czech resistance in the early stages of the Protectorate.

The Office of the President has sparked controversy by failing to invite President Zeman’s critics to the event. Dozens of others have refused to attend in protest.