President Zeman to begin three-day visit to Hungary

Czech President Miloš Zeman begins a three-day official visit to Hungary on Tuesday. On Wednesday he will be received with military honours by his Hungarian counterpart President Janos Ader and meet for talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Speaker of Parliament Laszlo Kovar.

The Czech head of state, who is accompanied by a sizeable delegation of Czech business leaders, will also inspect the Paks nuclear power plant, for which Russia’s Rosatom is to build two new units.

President Zeman has advocated "the Hungarian path" in the completion of nuclear blocks in the Czech Republic.