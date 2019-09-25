President Zeman to attend Chinese Embassy’s reception at Žofín

President Miloš Zeman is set to attend an official reception organised by the Chinese Embassy at Prague’s Žofín palace on Wednesday. The event marks 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic (then Czechoslovakia) and China. Recently bilateral relations have been strained by a deepening feud between the Mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, and Beijing, which has resulted in the cancellation of several cultural events involving Prague ensembles in China.

Czech-Chinese relations have also been hit by a scandal involving the Czech branch of the Chinese company Huawei, which is suspected of collecting sensitive data on officials and businessmen through its employees.