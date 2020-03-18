President Zeman to address nation on coronavirus pandemic

President Miloš Zeman is expected to address the nation on the subject of the coronavirus pandemic later this week, his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said on Twitter. Further details will be released in the course of Wednesday.

The president has not spoken to the public since the epidemic broke out in this country, but via his spokesperson he expressed full support for the restrictive measures adopted by the government, telling Czechs this was a time to stick together and show unconditional solidarity.