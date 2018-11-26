President Zeman tells Israeli host “one state with two nations” is bold idea

On an official visit to Israel Czech President Miloš Zeman said he was fascinated by President Reuven Rivlin’s idea of “one state with two nations”, saying he could not envision an independent state in the Gaza Strip since he perceived Hamas as a terrorist organization. President Zeman said the idea of one state with two nations, was provocative but noted that all bold ideas were.

President Zeman arrived in Israel on Sunday during which he is expected to inaugurate the new "Czech House" cultural center in Jerusalem alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday afternoon he will address the Israeli Parliament – the Kneset. The Czech head of state is accompanied by the Speaker of the Czech lower house of Parliament Radek Vondráček and four cabinet ministers.