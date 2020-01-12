President Zeman snubs China over lack of promised investments

President Miloš Zeman will not go to China in April for the 17 + 1 summit, attended by representatives from Central and Eastern Europe. He said one of the reasons for his decision was the lack of Chinese investments in the Czech Republic contrary to promises made.

Zeman told Blesk.cz. he would ask Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček to represent the country at the talks in China, which he considered adequate to the level of cooperation.

It is the first snub from the Czech head of state, who has spearheaded efforts to bring about a restart in Czech-Chinese relations.

In the same interview, the president confirmed his participation in the planned V-Day celebrations in Moscow.

His participation was uncertain after the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the introduction of a Czech memorial day commemorating the victims of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. Mr. Zeman said he intended to bring up the issue in person during the visit.