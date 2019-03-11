President Zeman says NATO must remain vigilant in fighting international terrorism

President Miloš Zeman has said that the main benefit of NATO membership is the security guarantees it provides.

Speaking in an interview for the CTK news agency on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic’s entry to NATO, President Zeman said the main threat facing the alliance today is international terrorism.

He said in this connection that he would support a re-enforcement of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan.

He criticized peace-talks with the Taliban, comparing them to the policy of appeasement of the Western powers at the outset of WWII.

An agreement with the Taliban would mean that it would once again make Afghanistan a base for international terrorism, Zeman warned.