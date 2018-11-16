President Zeman says Babiš would get another chance to form government

President Miloš Zeman said in an interview for commercial TV Barrandov on Thursday night, that if Andrej Babiš’s government were to loose support in a no-confidence vote due to be held in the lower house next week, he would once again ask Mr. Babiš to form the next government.
He also noted that this cabinet could continue to function in demise for an unspecified period of time, by which time emotions would surely subside.
The president’s words elicited sharp criticism from opposition parties, who said such a move would be a blatant show of disrespect for the country’s Parliament.
