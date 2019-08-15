President Zeman rejects SocDems’ culture minister nominee

Czech President Miloš Zeman has rejected the Social Democrats’ nominee for culture minister, Michal Šmarda, as unqualified for the job.

Since May the Social Democrats have argued that Zeman has no constitutional authority to veto candidates put forth by a prime minister.

The center-left party has threatened to quit the minority coalition with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) over the dispute.

Babiš has been reluctant to challenge Zeman, who called on Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček to choose another candidate.