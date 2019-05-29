President Zeman refuses to accept culture minister’s resignation

President Miloš Zeman has not accepted the resignation of Culture Minister Antonín Staněk, the president’s spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, said in a press release on Tuesday. The president expressed the view that Mr Staněk should not be punished for revealing serious economic malpractice at the Ministry of Culture.

Mr Staněk announced his resignation last Wednesday following pressure from the Czech cultural scene and his own party. He stated publicly that the decision was not made of his own accord, but at the request of Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček.

Mr. Hamáček has now asked Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to dismiss Culture Minister Antonín Staněk; a decision that the president would have to respect. Staněk is to be replaced by fellow party member Michal Šmarda.