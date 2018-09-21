President Zeman receiving military honours at close of visit to Germany

Czech President Miloš Zeman will be received on Friday by his counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel at Bellevue Castle, with military honours. On the agenda are bilateral relations, migration and other EU issues, and relations with Russia.

On the closing day of his official visit to Germany, President Zeman will also meet former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, whom he referred to on Thursday as among his closest German friends.

Earlier in the week, he attended a meeting of foreign investors in Berlin, where he warned an economic crisis could be on the horizon.