President Zeman presented with new Skoda Superb on his birthday

President Miloš Zeman will continue using Czech-made Skoda cars in office, the Office of the President reported.
On the occasion of the president’s 75th birthday on Saturday, Skoda Auto representatives presented the head of state with a new, third-generation Skoda Superb. He will also have a new SUV, a Kodiaq, at his disposal.
As Zeman posed for photographers in front of the new Skoda, he reiterated the view that a Czech president should ride in a car made in the Czech Republic.
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Divided by Freedom – Large-scale Czech Radio survey finds six social classes in Czech society
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city
Czech Radio survey: The life of the wealthy upper middle class