President Zeman presented with new Skoda Superb on his birthday

Daniela Lazarová
29-09-2019
President Miloš Zeman will continue using Czech-made Skoda cars in office, the Office of the President reported.

On the occasion of the president’s 75th birthday on Saturday, Skoda Auto representatives presented the head of state with a new, third-generation Skoda Superb. He will also have a new SUV, a Kodiaq, at his disposal.

As Zeman posed for photographers in front of the new Skoda, he reiterated the view that a Czech president should ride in a car made in the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
