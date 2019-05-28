President Zeman opens annual Prague Žofín economic forum

Czech head of state Miloš Zeman has called for a complete transformation of the European Union following recent elections to the European Parliament. Speaking at the opening of the annual Prague Žofín economic forum on Tuesday, President Zeman also said the decision-making powers should be transferred to the European Council.

The Žofín Forum, which serves as a platform for debate on economic issues and matters relating to security and social issues, is attended by leading politicians, economists and academics.