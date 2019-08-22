President Zeman opens agricultural trade fair Země živitelka 2019

President Miloš Zeman and Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman attended the opening of the annual agricultural trade fair Země živitelka 2019 in České Budějovice on Thursday. The largest domestic show of agricultural equipment, products and animals attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

The trade fair is accompanied by dozens of side events focusing on topical issues relating to agriculture such as bark beetle infestation, water management and measures to fight drought.

In his opening speech at the trade fair President Zeman called for common sense in fighting the bark-beetle infestation and opposed efforts to expand the no-go zones in the country’s national parks.