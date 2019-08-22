President Zeman opens agricultural trade fair Země živitelka 2019

President Miloš Zeman and Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman attended the opening of the annual agricultural trade fair Země živitelka 2019 in České Budějovice on Thursday. The largest domestic show of agricultural equipment, products and animals attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.
The trade fair is accompanied by dozens of side events focusing on topical issues relating to agriculture such as bark beetle infestation, water management and measures to fight drought.
In his opening speech at the trade fair President Zeman called for common sense in fighting the bark-beetle infestation and opposed efforts to expand the no-go zones in the country’s national parks.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’