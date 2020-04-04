President Zeman meeting with advisors over coronavirus

President Miloš Zeman will meet with his team of advisors on Saturday to discuss the progression of the epidemic in Czech Republic, assess the measures taken to date and the involvement of the police and army in securing the country’s needs.

The meeting will be attended by the head of the Central Crisis Staff, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček, Defence Minister Vladimír Metnar and Police President Jan Švejdar.

The police and emergency services have been heavily involved in the operation and the army is reported to be playing a key role in implementing the so-called smart quarantine in South Moravia.

The president is expected to address the nation at midday on Sunday.