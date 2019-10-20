Broadcast Archive

President Zeman leaves hospital

Daniela Lazarová
20-10-2019 updated
President Miloš Zeman was released from hospital on Sunday after undergoing what has been described as a four-day “reconditioning stay".

His spokesman told journalists the treatment was to get the president in good shape for the national holiday celebrations on October 28.

Zeman, 75, has low blood pressure, diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy that makes walking difficult.

 
