President Zeman leaves for official visit to China

Czech president Miloš Zeman leaves for an official visit of China on Saturday. The Czech head of state will be received by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shanghai on Monday.

The Czech delegation, made up of some 70 business representatives and four ministers, including Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, will attend China International Import Expo, an international trade fair focused on imports into the world’s most populous state.

Mr. Zeman has visited Beijing in the past and also hosted the Chinese president in Prague.