President Zeman leads Vítkov ceremony marking end of WWII

President Miloš Zeman marked the anniversary of the end of World War II with a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the National Monument on Vítkov hill in Prague attended by Czech veterans.

Among the state officials and politicians in attendance were Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Senate chairman Jaroslav Kubera and Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib, along with military figures such as Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar and Chief of General Staff Aleš Opata.

A pair of Gripen fighter jets flew over Vítkov ahead of the ceremony. The commemorative act was followed by a minute of silence for the fallen.